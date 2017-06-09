Our hug-happy moment is not easy to embrace: Menon

Is it possible we need some new hugging rules?I ask this in the aftermath of a video that went viral this week. In the short clip, comedian Jerry Seinfeld is doing a red-carpet interview when singer Kesha dashes into the frame like a deranged fan.“I love you so much!” she says.“Oh, thanks,” replies Seinfeld, staring at her like she just knocked on his front door while clutching a sheaf of religious cartoons about the looming apocalypse.“Can I give you a hug?” asks Kesha, arms extended like a toddler pretending to be a 747.Article Continued Below“No thanks,” says Seinfeld.“Please?” asks Kesha, now begging.“No thanks,” repeats Seinfeld, now worrying.