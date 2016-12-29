Outpouring of grief for Debbie Reynolds from Hollywood stars and fans

The world mourned as news broke Wednesday night that actress Debbie Reynolds had died, just one day after her daughter Carrie Fisher.Reynolds’ son, Todd Fisher, confirmed the news of his mother’s death to the Associated Press. The 84-year-old was reported to have been hospitalized earlier in the day.Social media feeds exploded with disbelief and sadness in reaction to first reports of Reynolds’ hospitalization, and then — just hours later — of her death.Reynolds was known for her role in the classics like Singin’ in the Rain, How the West Was Won and The Unsinkable Molly Brown.Article Continued BelowMany expressed condolences to the family who have lost two loved ones in such a short period of time.“I can’t imagine what Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds’ family are going through this week. I send all of my love,” tweeted comedian and TV host Ellen DeGeneres. American actress Marlee Matlin wrote that she was heartbroken, tweeting, “Debbie and Carrie are together in the only way they could be.” She wrote that both leave “enormous legacies.”Many on Twitter described both Reynolds and her daughter, Fisher — who starred as Princess Leia in the Star Wars movies — as “legends.”

