Paris Jackson Still Believes That Someone Murdered Her Father Michael

Paris Jackson still has questions about her father Michael Jackson’s death. The 18-year-old daughter of the pop legend covers Rolling Stone’s February issue and reveals in her first in-depth interview about her life under Michael’s care that she believes someone else had a hand in his demise. Jackson died from cardiac arrest caused by a lethal combination of prescription drugs in June 2009, when Paris was just 11 years old. His personal physician, Conrad Murray, who treated the singer with propofol, a powerful surgical anesthetic drug, shortly before his death, was later charged with involuntary manslaughter and sentenced to four years in prison in 2011. Paris, who prefers to use air quotes when referring to Murray as a “doctor,” blames him for her father’s death, but still has suspicions that something more sinister was at play. Her father, Paris says, would often express fears that an unspecified someone would kill him one day and that’s why she is still convinced that he was “murdered.” Paris Jackson appears on our latest cover. Head to RollingStone.com to read the story in full. The 18-year-old candidly discusses Michael Jackson as a father and his private pain in her first in-depth interview. She also opens up about her battles with drug addiction, what childhood was like on Neverland Ranch and her bright future. Photograph by David LaChapelle A photo posted by Rolling Stone (@rollingstone) on Jan 24, 2017 at 5:04am PST “Because it’s obvious,” Paris explained in the article. “All arrows point to that. It sounds like a total conspiracy theory and it sounds like bullshit, but all real fans and everybody in the family knows it. It was a setup. It was bullshit.” The 18-year-old refuses to specify who the culprit could be in the interview because, as she puts it, “a lot of people” wanted Jackson dead. However, Paris admits that she still wants revenge, but is waiting for the right time to strike. “I definitely do, but it’s a chess game,” she adds. “And I am trying to play the chess game the right way. And that’s all I can say about that right now.” Despite the questions that remain about Jackson’s final days, there’s one thing Paris is sure of: her father’s love. To an outsider, she knows that her family life might appear to be strange, but at Neverland Ranch, Jackson’s fantastical compound in Santa Barbara, in her eyes, everything was normal. “Nobody experienced him being a father to them. And if they did, the entire perception of him would be completely and forever changed,” she said. “He did not bullshit us … You try to give kids the best childhood possible. But you also have to prepare them for the shitty world.” To read the full interview, head over to Rolling Stone.