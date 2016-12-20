Passengers actor Michael Sheen talks about being a robo-bartender

If you were rudely awakened 90 years too early on the voyage to an outer-space destination, you’d head for the bar, too. And there’d be some consolation to see Michael Sheen’s smiling Arthur, the galaxy’s finest robo-bartender, cocktail shaker in hand.Sheen plays Arthur the android mixmaster in sci-fi romance Passengers, opening Dec. 21. Jennifer Lawrence and Chris Pratt are Aurora and Jim, passengers aboard the luxury spaceship Avalon. They’re supposed to be taking a years-long nap as the ship rockets to their new lives on a remote space colony, waking up a few months before docking, along with 4,998 other passengers.Due to a combination of events, they are the only ones awake, out of their sleep pods, way ahead of schedule.Affable Arthur is programmed to please, explained Sheen from Los Angeles, whether it’s shaking the perfect Manhattan, telling a joke or offering a sympathetic ear. He and director Morten Tyldum (The Imitation Game) spent considerable time discussing how Arthur would be programmed to make his customers happy, anticipating their needs and learning from them as he went. But human nature is a tricky thing for a robot to puzzle out.“It’s less about the drinks and more about the company, I think,” Sheen said. But since the other passengers and crew on the Avalon are still slumbering for the next few decades, Arthur has just two clients to concentrate on. He’s a sounding board and sometimes catalyst for the evolving relationship between Aurora and Jim as they ponder big questions about their futures.Article Continued BelowSheen said he’s not one to occupy a bar stool himself, nor is he much of a cocktail maker. But he does have some of the other attributes of a good barkeep.“But the thing with Arthur, (being) the perfect bartender is not just about making drinks,” Sheen said.“It’s about being an ear that will listen, a shoulder to cry on, someone who will be quiet when you want them to be quiet, but to talk and chat when you want them to, to be able to give advice and all that kind of stuff and so I like to think I’m pretty good on that side.”

