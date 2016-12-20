Passengers is shiny on the outside, empty on the inside: review

Passengers Starring Jennifer Lawrence, Chris Pratt, Michael Sheen and Laurence Fishburne. Directed by Morten Tyldum. Opens Wednesday at major theatres. 116 minutes. PGLet’s be fair and refrain from describing the sci-fi romance Passengers as being all dressed up with no place to go. It has a destination; it just has nothing on its mind.Gorgeous, it truly is, with what passes for action occurring on a mall-sized spacecraft resembling a baroque timepiece as it spirals through the cosmos. This shiny bauble, called Avalon, has the most determined of tasks and destinations: delivering 5,000 snoozing passengers to a new world called Homestead II, where they’ll make “a fresh start,” to use the corporate-speak the film steals from Blade Runner. Article Continued BelowBut Blade Runner is dystopian, as much of sci-fi is, while director Morten Tyldum remains determinedly utopian in his approach. It’s not for him or screenwriter Jon Spaihts (Doctor Strange, Prometheus) to question the ethics of profit-driven human cargo shipping, although there are humorous asides about the dehumanizing bureaucracy often satirized by the filmmakers of Tyldum’s native Scandinavia.The critical mission of Passengers is love, ladies and gentlemen, between Chris Pratt’s lonely engineer Jim and Jennifer Lawrence’s spirited journalist Aurora. What’s keeping them apart, however, like an astral-tripping rom-com, is a pesky ethical dilemma that will remain similarly unexplored.Something happens to awaken Jim early from the suspended-animation slumber that all passengers and crew of the Avalon were placed in, prior to the start of their 120-year journey. He’s now the sole conscious person aboard the spaceship, with 90 lonely years left in the voyage. The only company Jim has is android bartender Arthur (Michael Sheen), who has a friendly reserve that’s chillingly reminiscent of the Overlook Hotel barkeep in Stanley Kubrick’s The Shining — although Kubrick’s 2001: A Space Odyssey is much the greater touchstone for Passengers, especially the angle about relying on “foolproof” machines.

