Passing Strange delivered with style and heart: review

Passing StrangeBook and lyrics by Stew, music by Stew and Heidi Rodewald, directed by Philip Akin. Until Feb. 5 at the Opera House, 735 Queen St. E. passingstrangeto.com and 1-888-324-6282This 2008 Tony Award-winning musical tells the story of an African-American youth from South Central Los Angeles raised by a single mother. Central to its objectives is to mow down the expectations that these statements likely set up: that it will feature show tunes and that it will be a story of poverty, adversity and probably crime. Its creator, Stew, is a singer-songwriter now in his mid-50s and his upbringing was in fact middle class. The show he created with his then-girlfriend Heidi Rodewald (with whom he has a band called the Negro Problem) and original director Annie Dorsen is self-consciously genre-defying: part concert, part rock opera, part autobiographical monologue/travelogue.It was nominated for seven Tonys and won the award for Best Book of a Musical; Stew remains the only African-American to have earned this honour. Spike Lee created a filmed documentary version of the show in 2009. Acting Up Stage and Obsidian theatre companies have joined together to give the show its Canadian premiere at the Opera House, an east-end venue that offers an appealing (if drafty) rock 'n' roll atmosphere. A multi-talented cast of seven, along with Bob Foster's excellent four-piece band, deliver the show with style and a lot of heart under Philip Akin's direction.The show kicks off with a musical prologue talk-sung by the Narrator (Beau Dixon): "We're going to do a little play since you came for that/a play where this band tells you where it's at."