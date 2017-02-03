Paterson director Jim Jarmusch finds poetry all around, even on a bus: Howell

Jim Jarmusch may just be the last person one would suspect of harbouring back-to-nature dreams.The New York filmmaker has always seemed as citified as a skyscraper’s steel, and every bit as rigid in appearance. He’s forever dressed all in black, with the shock of white hair he’s had since he was a teenager completing the monochrome look.Yet as he reluctantly nears the traditional age of retirement – he turned 64 on Jan. 22 – he finds himself thinking about what he wants to do with the rest of his life. And the idea of smelling daisies before he’s pushing them up excites him. He’s moving to land he owns in the Catskill Mountains near Woodstock, N.Y., where he’ll set down new roots.“I’ve built a new kind of complex up there that is my new laboratory for the rest of my years,” Jarmusch says in an interview during TIFF 2016, where his new film Paterson had its North American premiere. (The film opens commercially in Toronto on Feb. 10.)“I have a little recording studio, I have an art room, a place to look at films, places to write. It’s for what I’m supposed to do, and I can get out of the f—ing city, because I’m sick of it, you know?Article Continued Below“It’s changed so much. It’s so loud and crass. It used to give me energy; now it’s just sucking it. And I love it up there. It is incredible. So I’m very excited. “Hitting 60 made me realize, wait a minute, man, you’re wasting a lot of your energy, you’re supposed to be doing these things! So now we made a new world for me to my design that is fantastic. It’s important, man – you’ve got to know that time goes so fast.”All of this is by way of explanation of how a film as placid and poetic as Paterson could germinate in Jarmusch’s fertile mind, which also found room last year for the punk explosions of Gimme Danger, the Iggy Pop biopic that also played TIFF 2016; both films played Cannes prior to TIFF.