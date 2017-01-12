Patriots Day Boston Marathon bombing drama races past the finish line: review

Patriots DayStarring Mark Wahlberg, Kevin Bacon, John Goodman, J.K. Simmons, Jimmy O. Yang, Melissa Benoist, Khandi Alexander and Michelle Monaghan. Directed by Peter Berg. Opens Friday at major theatres. 133 minutes. 14APatriots Day unfolds with documentary urgency, hearts racing and cameras shaking, as Peter Berg directs a solid dramatic retelling of the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing and subsequent police manhunt.As he did recently with Deepwater Horizon, his amped-up account of the 2010 Gulf Coast oil spill disaster, Berg casts wisely, allowing a strong slate of actors to push the committee-scripted story past narrative gaps and embellishments that at times seem reductive, if not downright falsified.Article Continued BelowBoston native Mark Wahlberg carries the heaviest weight in the composite role of police Sgt. Tommy Saunders, who is presented here as the Zelig of cops. He’s quite literally everywhere, beginning with the marathon finish line where he’s grumpily assigned crowd-control duty as some kind of disciplinary atonement, wherein he witnesses the carnage — three people dead, 264 others injured — wrought by the pressure-cooker bombs left by aspiring terrorist brothers Tamerlan and Dzhokhar Tsarnaev (Themo Melikidze and Alex Wolff).Saunders’ first-person POV and vast knowledge of Boston’s streets soon make him an invaluable presence at the waterfront command post set up to forensically recreate the crime scene, right down to the scattered shoes and clothing of the victims, whose personal stories aren’t central to this account. As gruff police commissioner Ed Davis (John Goodman) and just-the-facts FBI agent Richard DesLauriers (Kevin Bacon, more uptight than in Mystic River) push for clues and suspects, Saunders obliges by swiftly sussing out what bystanders and retail shop security cameras might have spotted before and during the bombing. This leads to the crowdsourcing of images that helped crack the case.As hokey as it is, it’s also undeniably involving, demonstrating almost by accident how much of today’s crime solving is a combination of high-tech and good ol’ fashioned police work. The procedural aspect of the story is the most interesting one.

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx