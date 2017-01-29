In a recent interview with Publishers Weekly magazine, acclaimed American author Paul Auster said that he “doesn’t think there’s a human being alive who hasn’t speculated, what if? What if my father hadn’t been killed in that accident? What if I had hit a home run instead of striking out? It’s very easy,” he went on, “to start playing at these alternate realities for yourself, and it’s a fascinating game to play.”4321, Auster’s seventeenth novel, and his first since 2010s Sunset Park, is the ultimate “What If?” game.On March 3, 1947, at Beth Israel Hospital in Newark, NJ, Stanley Ferguson and his wife Rose Adler welcome into the world their first, and only, child, Archibald Isaac Ferguson. It is an unexceptional birth, surrounded by family, and for the briefest of moments, Archie is “the youngest human being on the face of the earth.”But things do not remain unexceptional for long.Happenstance has always played a significant role in Auster’s fiction. “Chance is part of reality,” he wrote in The Art of Hunger, his 1992 collection of essays and interviews, “we are continually shaped by the forces of coincidence, the unexpected occurs with almost numbing regularity in our lives.”Article Continued BelowWith 4321, Auster plays out the string of chance, wondering, as young Archie himself wonders: “how things could be different even though he was the same . . . The same boy with different parents. The same boy with the same parents who didn’t do the same things they did now . . . anything was possible, and just because things happened in one way didn’t mean they couldn’t happen in another. Everything could be different.”And so Auster follows four possible paths of Archie’s life, each contingent upon unexpected occurrences. Chief among these unanticipated events is the demise in November 1953 of 3 Brothers Home World, Stanley Ferguson’s furniture business.The how and why of that demise — by theft, accidental fire, arson or acquisition — propels the four Archies on their singular journeys, leading one to Paris, one to Princeton, one to the tumultuous campus of Columbia University during the 1968 student occupation, and one to an early and tragic end.