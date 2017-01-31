Pharrell Williams And Wife Helen Lasichanh Welcome Triplets

Pharrell Williams and his wife Helen Lasichanh have three new reasons to be happy ― the couple have recently welcomed triplets! A rep for Williams confirmed the news to Vanity Fair, revealing Lasichanh gave birth earlier this month. The rep also noted mother and children are “healthy and happy.” The couple, who dated for five years and were married in Miami in 2013, are already parents to 8-year-old Rocket. The pair first revealed they were expecting again in September 2016 when they attended a dinner in honor of Chanel’s fragrance No. 5 L’eau. Frederick M. Brown via Getty Images Congrats to the happy couple!