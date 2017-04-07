In Tomorrow Never Dies a media mogul tries to provoke war between England and China in a deadly misinformation campaign where faking the news proves to be far more destructive than any missile.And long before the idea of fake news hit the headlines, Pierce Brosnan defended the free world from the imminent danger of manufactured falsity as Agent 007.“We’ve certainly opened a Pandora’s Box,” says the Irish actor in an interview with the Star. “James Bond movies seem to have a certain prophetic outlook on the world and now this storyline seems to be deeply relevant.”In the movies, of course, it takes one super agent to do what Google, Facebook and the entire spy apparatus of the U.S. government cannot do: rid the world of fake news and prevent a global catastrophe. “It’s really remarkable that we are talking about this today, that this is actually happening, when you think about it,” says Brosnan.Article Continued BelowI am in a Toronto hotel suite in Yorkville, ostensibly talking to the 63-year-old Irish actor about his upcoming AMC seriesThe Son, debuting Saturday at 9 p.m. But it’s hard not to talk about the character who defined much of his career.Wearing a fitted black leather jacket, jeans and a blue linen scarf, Brosnan seems ageless. And effortlessly polite, offering his guest a drink, then, without asking, wandering over to another table to get a napkin to start dabbing at a spot of water where my errant tape recorder has wandered. (This leaves me dumbfounded: 007 is wiping my table!)The talk moves to the current crop of Bonds.