Play Angels in America still going strong while opera debuts

NEW YORK—Tony Kushner's Angels in America is playing to sold-out houses in a star-filled revival in London, and Peter Eotvos' operatic version had its New York premiere last weekend at City Opera. A response to the AIDS epidemic and the lack of U.S. government action, the work still resonates in an era of polarized politics."The play in English has lasted now for 25 years, which is not long compared to Oedipus, but it's pretty long for a contemporary play to still be able to generate excitement, and it's taught everywhere in colleges," Kushner said. "All of my stuff does best during Republican administrations because I hate them so much, and there is an anger in the plays that I think really speaks in times of political mischief of a high order."Formally titled Angels in America: A Gay Fantasia on National Themes, the two-part play runs for nearly seven hours, not including intermissions. Millennium Approaches premiered in San Francisco in 1991 and Perestroika the following year in Los Angeles. Both parts won Tony Awards and Millennium Approaches earned the 1993 Pulitzer Prize for Drama.An HBO miniseries in 2003 directed by Mike Nichols starred Al Pacino, Meryl Streep and Emma Thompson. When Paris's Theatre du Chatelet was seeking to commission a new work from Eotvos, a composer friend recommended Angels."He asked me if I would prepare a libretto. And I said no. I said I don't quite understand how a 6-1/2-hour-long play can be turned into a libretto that's anything shorter than the Ring Cycle," Kushner said. "But I said that he was welcome to try."Eotvos' wife, Mari Mezei, took about a year to condense Angels into an opera of just over two hours. They travelled to New York, attended Rent, Cabaret and other Broadway shows to get a feel for the city."I went out to Central Park at night and listened to the sounds," the 73-year-old composer said through a translator. "There were remote sounds of city in the background. There was actually a guitar playing and that's where this guitar solo is actually coming from."