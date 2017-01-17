Prince estates tax deadline looms, with government to get half

MINNEAPOLIS—“Money Don’t Matter 2 Night,” Prince once sang. But his money matters a lot to the IRS, and the case provides a cautionary tale not just for the wealthy, but not-so-rich Americans as well.Prince’s estate has until Saturday to file an estate-tax payment for the late rock superstar, and the taxes are expected to ultimately swallow nearly half the estate’s estimated $200-million value, meaning a likely windfall of roughly $100 million for the government. Estate law experts say Prince, who died last April, could have prevented that. Here are the issues:Why there’s so much moneyPrince left no known will when he died in April of an accidental painkiller overdose, and apparently did nothing to shelter his assets from the taxman. So, federal and state taxes will claim roughly half of it, said Mark Bakko, leader of the tax practice in the Minneapolis office of the accounting firm Baker Tilly, which is not involved in the case.The value of Prince’s estate when he died is subject to a federal tax of 40 per cent and Minnesota’s tax of 16 per cent. With exclusions and deductions, the total bite will be closer to 50 per cent. The estate can seek an extension for filing the return but can’t delay the first payment.Article Continued BelowDamage could have been limitedExperts say Prince could have set up an estate plan with trusts to benefit any relatives and charities he chose — while leaving little if anything to be taxed.“The reality is there are only three options,” said Robert Strauss of the Los Angeles estate law firm Weinstock Manion, which isn’t involved either. “There’s family and friends, there’s charity, and there’s Uncle Sam. And most clients would rather that Uncle Sam got less.”

