Priyanka Chopra Rushed To Hospital After Falling On 'Quantico' Set

Priyanka Chopra was hospitalized after experiencing a minor injury on the set of her hit ABC show “Quantico” late Thursday night. The actress reportedly slipped and fell on her head while performing a stunt, and suffered a concussion, according to TMZ. “We can confirm that there was a minor incident on the New York set of ‘Quantico’ last night,” a representative for the actress told ABC News. “It would be premature to comment further until we have all the information.” Chopra was immediately rushed to the emergency room following the accident and examined by doctors who discharged her a few hours later. The actress is now at home “resting comfortably” and will resume shooting the action drama over the weekend. Production, however, will not be shut down, according to Variety, as the cast and crew will proceed without Chopra for the time being. Chopra was noticeably absent from a press event for the show with showrunner Joshua Safran and the main ensemble cast in New York City on Friday, where reporters were informed that she was at home on doctor’s orders. “Quantico” returns on ABC Jan. 23 at 10 p.m.

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx