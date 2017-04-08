MONTREAL—Pascal Duguay Gosselin is a fire man. He swings it around his body on chains, juggles it and incorporates it into acrobatic manoeuvres at what most people would consider to be an uncomfortably close distance.So there may be good reason for confidence that Quebec’s future reputation as a circus mecca is safe in the hands of the 24-year-old and others like him.The self-taught performer is studying at Montreal’s illustrious National Circus School to become as a circus-arts instructor. It’s a rigorous one-year program that will qualify him to introduce younger generations to life under the big top at day camps, municipal courses and schools.It might seem mundane, but the province that produced Cirque du Soleil is desperately lacking that younger generation and the professionals able to form them, according to leading industry figures. It has resulted in a crisis as Quebec’s circus industry reaches maturity only to find a shortage of qualified performers coming up through the ranks. Address the problem correctly and Quebec can hold its place among circus stalwarts like Russia, China and France. Put off the solutions for another day and the province’s hard-won reputation risks being overtaken by eager, younger circus cultures. Article Continued Below“Everyone recognizes that Montreal is the circus city. It’s important that it stays that way,” said Duguay Gosselin.The National Circus School, one of the top professional circus programs in the world, rang the alarm in its recent annual report: “Canadian candidates are often inadequately prepared to meet the standards set by our institution. We struggle to select a significant number of candidates.”There was once a time when Canadian circus artists made up between 40 per cent and 50 per cent of the school’s elite student body. Last year, only one in five students was from Quebec or other parts of Canada, said executive director Éric Langlois.