Rankefod takes human evolution on a poetic journey: review

Kitt Johnson X-act: RankefodChoreography by Kitt JohnsonUntil Apr. 8, at Harbourfront Centre Theatre, 235 Queens Quay W., or 416-973-4000.Danish dance artist Kitt Johnson is not the first to attempt to evoke our primordial past through movement. Such efforts can too easily appear corny or, worse still, cute. Instead Johnson's Rankefod is epic and awe-inspiring.In her 50-minute solo that opened at Harbourfront Centre on Tuesday Johnson takes us on a journey at once strange and haunting, from the infinite vastness of a universe devoid of life to an evolutionary moment when our primitive ancestors took to dry land and hind legs. An improvised electronic soundscape by Johnson's longtime artistic collaborator Sture Ericson roars deafeningly in the darkness; the birth of the universe perhaps. It then diminishes to a whispering, unworldly ambience.A dim circle of light gradually intensifies to reveal an unidentifiable creature, a mound of animal matter with a prominent spine suggestive of an exoskeleton. It begins to breathe and pulsate, shooting out stunted bodily appendages in staccato bursts of movement. The creature unfurls, becomes increasingly mobile and scampers about as if exploring unknown terrain.By now, of course, we know it's Johnson's human form generating these images of primitive existence yet, naked except for a rough-textured loincloth and with a blank, glassy-eyed expression on her pale-painted face, we never for a moment see her as anything but pre-human. Now in her late fifties, Johnson remains a formidable presence and performer, her body lithe and expressive.