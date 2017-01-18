Rapper Tip (T.I.) Harris says his political edge is nothing new

Rapper Tip (T.I.) Harris’s recent foray into politically charged commentary might surprise those best familiar with his rousing hip-hop party anthems recorded when he was still known as T.I.But the Atlanta-born performer, who changed his stage name from T.I. to Tip in the fall of 2015, insists his social statements didn’t come out of nowhere.Chart hits like “Whatever You Like” and “Bring Em Out,” as well as VH1 reality show T.I. and Tiny: The Family Hustle, made him one of hip-hop’s biggest celebrities. But he says there’s more to his work.“My music has always been inspired by things that go on around me,” the 36-year-old rapper says during a phone interview.“On every album . . . there’s been at least one song that you can identify with as a socially conscious or message record.”Article Continued BelowYet he certainly amped up his political statements with the release of his latest album Us or Else: Letter to the System, an unforgiving look at racism, police brutality and other injustices plaguing his country.He’s also taken aim at Donald Trump’s tactics with an open letter published by Rolling Stone last week and a series of Instagram videos which called out fellow black Americans like Steve Harvey and Kanye West for participating in photo ops with the incoming president.Amid a Canadian tour that arrives in Edmonton on Thursday and brings him to Toronto’s Rebel (formerly Sound Academy) on Jan. 26, Tip spoke with The Canadian Press about his stronger political voice.