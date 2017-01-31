'Real Housewife' Bethenny Frankel's Ex Husband Charged With Stalking And Harassment

This story has turned more “Desperate Housewives” than “Real Housewives.” Page Six reports that Bethenny Frankel’s ex-husband, Jason Hoppy, was recently charged with harassing and stalking the “Real Housewives of New York” star. An NYPD spokeswoman told Page Six that Hoppy had sent “numerous emails” and made hundreds of FaceTime calls to Frankel ― despite a cease and desist letter being sent to him on Nov. 22, 2016. According to the outlet, Hoppy was arrested after turning up at the former couple’s 6-year-old daughter’s school at 8:15 one morning. He allegedly threatened Frankel by yelling, “I will destroy you, you can get all the lawyers you want, you’ve been warned.” Robert Kamau via Getty Images Hoppy was arrested hours later and charged with harassment in the first degree and stalking in the fourth degree. He denies these charges. What’s transpired since the couple split has all been particularly jarring as the former flames were once the stars of two television shows together, “Bethenny Getting Married” and “Bethenny Ever After.” They were married for two years and broke up in 2012, only to embark on an extremely arduous divorce and custody battle. The two were officially divorced earlier in January 2017, four years after first filing documents for the split. Hoppy’s attorney Robert C. Gottlieb told Page Six of the divorce that his client is “saddened” over his ex-wife’s “unjustified actions” and that he “intends to vigorously fight these false charges.”