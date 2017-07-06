Reel Brief: Mini reviews of 13 Minutes, The Journey, From the Land of the Moon

13 MinutesStarring Christian Friedel, Katharina Schuttler, Burghart Klaussner, Johann von Bulow. Directed by Oliver Hirschbiegel. Opens Friday at Canada Square. 113 minutes. 14AHad German woodworker Georg Elser’s homemade bomb succeeded in 1939, Adolf Hitler would have died midspeech in a Munich beer hall.We first hear, then see Elser (The White Ribbon’s Christian Friedel) nervously packing dynamite into a wall behind the podium in director Oliver Hirschbiegel’s powerfully suspenseful opening of 13 Minutes.Article Continued BelowElser exits before the bomb goes off. So does Hitler — 13 minutes before the blast that kills eight people but not the intended target. Elser is arrested before he can make it to the Swiss border.Hirschbiegel (2004’s Oscar-nominated story of Hitler’s end-of-days, Downfall) again explores Germany’s past onscreen, this time with an uneven story of a little-known freedom fighter who decided he had to be the one to stop the Fuhrer’s march to war.Elser’s Gestapo interrogators, sadistic Heinrich Muller (Johann von Bulow) and lesser of the two evils, Arthur Nebe (Burghart Klaussner), don’t believe he acted alone and are determined to make him confess to accomplices.Brutal torture scenes are long and graphic. Yet Elser’s later drugged interrogation is ’60s psychedelic silliness.