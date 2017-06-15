Reel Brief: Mini reviews of Beatriz at Dinner, and Monterey Pop

Beatriz at DinnerStarring Salma Hayek, John Lithgow, Connie Britton, Chloë Sevigny and Jay Duplass. Directed by Miguel Arteta. Opens Friday at the Varsity. 82 minutes. 14AThe Sundance premiere of Miguel Arteta’s Beatriz at Dinner almost coincided with President Donald Trump’s inauguration last January, and at first the juxtaposition seemed almost too perfect.Here’s a social satire about an Earth-loving idealist, Salma Hayek’s title character, breaking bread with a Trumpian planet-defiler, John Lithgow’s Doug Strutt. Sparks fly; would you expect anything else?Article Continued BelowAnd yet I’ve found myself thinking about this movie, along with Jordan Peele’s racially alert horror comedy Get Out, as being two of the most memorable movies from Sundance 2017. In different ways they both confront the gap between stated noble intentions and brutal reality that has grown all the larger in Trumpland.Free of makeup and guile, Beatriz is like a holy statue come to life — and she does have both Buddha and the Blessed Virgin Mary on the dash of her decrepit Volkswagen. She keeps pet goats, and earns humble bread as a self-described healer, administering massages and positive vibrations to rich folk like her devoted client Kathy (Connie Britton).Car problems and misguided good intentions result in Beatriz getting invited to dine with Kathy’s corporate pals, who on this evening include the odious Doug. As Beatriz listens with mounting fury (“Are you for real?”), Doug brags about hunting endangered rhinos and blighting the land with his jumbo hotels. He dismisses the life successes of Mexican-born Beatriz (“Good for you!”) and brags about the title of his eventual memoirs: Life Is a Game, Guess Who Won?Director Arteta and screenwriter Mike White like to search for the inconvenient truths behind an unlikely pairing, as in previous collaborations The Good Girl and Chuck & Buck. They’re agnostic about their satire — even though it’s clear they side with Beatriz, she doesn’t escape their skewer.