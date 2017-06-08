Reel Brief: Mini reviews of Churchill, Megan Leavey, A Better Man, and It Comes at Night

ChurchillStarring Brian Cox, Miranda Richardson, John Slattery and Julian Wadham. Directed by Jonathan Teplitzky. Opens Friday at the Varsity. 105 minutes. PGBiographical drama usually concerns itself with burnishing legend rather than humbling it, and for good reason. Watching the decline of a great man or woman can make for dispiriting cinema, however noble the portrayal.Confronting this truism head-on, Jonathan Teplitzky’s Churchill is at once a brave venture and an occasionally trying one. For the most part the film presents Winston Churchill not as the lion rampant of Second World War lore, inspiring Britons and the world with his defiance of Hitler, but as a cranky old tabby fearfully mewling against D-Day invasion plans.Article Continued BelowBrian Cox’s Churchill is depressed and close to defeat in June of 1944, reaching for the bottle and for words as Britain’s wartime prime minister struggles to regain his authority. He’s been outmanoeuvred by Allied commanders Gen. Dwight D. Eisenhower (John Slattery) and Field Marshal Bernard Montgomery (Julian Wadham), who are set on Operation Overlord, the June 6 storming of Normandy’s beaches by 250,000 Allied troops.Churchill opposes it, fearing a replay of the First World War bloodbath of Gallipoli that he was blamed for: “This plan is for slaughter,” he sputters.Cox makes an impressive Churchill, an imposing man of physique and intellect who, closing in on 70, has been laid low by age and circumstance. It’s a remarkably human portrayal, inspiring both awe and pity, and David Higgs’ lustrous lensing makes it all the more impactful.But no favours are rendered by Alex von Tunzelmann’s reductive screenplay, which takes Churchill’s many months of considered argument during D-Day advance planning and turns them into a spiteful three-day rant. History and drama are both ill-served by a scene depicting Churchill praying for heavy rain the night before the invasion, as much to prove himself right as to forestall the calamity he foresees — although this modestly budgeted production doesn’t show us any D-Day action at all.