Reel Brief: Mini reviews of Song to Song, David Lynch: The Art Life, Frantz, Giants of Africa and Toni Erdmann

Song to SongStarring Ryan Gosling, Rooney Mara, Michael Fassbender, Natalie Portman and Cate Blanchett. Directed by Terrence Malick. Opens Friday at Cineplex Cinemas Yonge-Dundas. 129 minutes. 14ATerrence Malick’s latestfilm isn’t so much a movie as it is a freeform collection of whispers and beseeching looks. The Texas auteur’s long-held disregard for storytelling basics and conventional cinematic structure seemed inspired in his Palme d’Or-winningTheTree of Life in 2011, but his post-Cannes output makes indifference approach arrogance.Article Continued BelowSong to Song is loosely based on the music scene in Malick’s vibrant home city of Austin, a topic and locale that by rights should offer some kind of artistic rejuvenation after the creative wheel-spinning of To the Wonder, Voyage of Time and Knight of Cups.No such luck. Bereft of ideas and anything resembling a script, Malick sets loose his A-list cast – including Ryan Gosling, Rooney Mara, Michael Fassbender, Natalie Portman and Cate Blanchett – to wander listlessly amidst couplings and uncouplings that are more tiresome than tragic. Musical pursuits become incidental to the proceedings: Who’d have guessed that Del Shannon’s 1961 pop hit “Runaway” would be Malick’s sonic muse?He never seems happier than when his gaze – and that of lenser Emmanuel Lubezki – is pointed skyward at a flock of seagulls, while the soundtrack exults in orchestral appreciation.