Reel Brief: Mini reviews of They Call Us Monsters, The Comedian, The Space Between Us, Shepherds and Butchers plus Two Lovers and A Bear on DVD

They Call Us MonstersDocumentary on a screenwriting class for violent juvenile offenders in California. Directed by Ben Lear. Opens Friday at the Carlton. 82 minutes. 14AIf Hollywood made a fictionalized version of They Call Us Monsters, the characters surely would come across as beasts. Reality is tamer.The three teens profiled in this doc — Juan Gamez, Jarad Nava and Antonio Hernandez — are in the Compound, an L.A. detention centre for violent juveniles. Each is awaiting trial on gang-related charges of murder and/or attempted murder. Convictions could put them behind bars for decades.Article Continued BelowIn their clean white sweatshirts, they don’t seem like “mini Charlie Mansons,” the description one California politician uses to defend the state’s tough treatment of young offenders. The detention-serving kids in The Breakfast Club looked tougher than these guys.California law sends juvenile offenders aged 14 to 17 to adult court. A debate over whether that needs to be changed is one the narrative themes of filmmaker Ben Lear’s busy doc.The main story has Juan, Jara and Antonio writing a screenplay under the guidance of screenwriter Gabriel Cowan, who is also one of the film’s producers. They’re making a short film based on their lives.They have lots of material. Juan, a shy kid in glasses, was arrested at 16 on charges of first-degree murder. Even if he escapes prison, he might be deported to his El Salvador homeland, despite having a baby son in the U.S.