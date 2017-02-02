Regis Philbin Has Looked Around And Decided Trump Is Doing 'Quite Well'

It’s been a minute since we’ve heard from the now-retired Regis Philbin after he spent 28 years waking up before dawn to wish America a good morning. Since Philbin and former co-host Kelly Ripa apparently don’t speak anymore, TMZ had to be the one to catch up with him, and did so as he exited a restaurant in West Hollywood on Wednesday night. What’s Philbin been up to? For starters, he’s missed the inauguration of Donald Trump, who is doing a pretty bang-up job so far, the former “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?” host said. “I didn’t believe it was going to happen, but he made it,” Philbin told TMZ. “Well, so far I think he’s done quite well, don’t you? He’s getting things done that were never done before. Anyway, who knows. I’ll give him a little more time.” Philbin’s comment is most surprising considered its contrast with the national mood. The day after Trump’s inauguration, millions marched around the world under the banner of human rights for women, immigrants and the queer community ― in large part to resist the incoming administration’s values. A week later, following Trump’s executive order preventing refugees and people from predominantly Muslim countries from entering the country, large numbers again took to the streets in protest outside of airports around the country. And that’s not to mention the fact that Trump set the record for the lowest first approval ratings of a sitting president by dipping below 50 percent in just eight days. Asked about Trump’s nomination of the conservative Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court, the 85-year-old said that he “kinda likes the guy,” but didn’t share a similar enthusiasm for reports that Trump was planning on deploying U.S. troops to Mexico. “I don’t think that’s going to happen,” Philbin said. “I know it’s easier to say that, but to get the troops. I don’t think he will. We’ll see.”