Relief for 401 Richmond tenants on the way, city hopes

The city has invoked a last-ditch measure to save tenants from being priced out of 401 Richmond St. W., the lively downtown cultural hub.Thanks to a little-used city provision, a portion of the building's space is set to be classified as a "community benefit." But the move is only a stop gap in its continued pursuit of a permanent solution: a new tax category at the provincial level for private owners willing to rent their space below market value for arts and culture incubators that it believes will provide an incentive for 401 and others to flourish."I'm hopeful," said Joe Cressy, the councillor for Ward 20, where 401 is located, at Richmond St. and Spadina Ave. "The tone, I feel, has changed from 'This is up to the city to solve' to 'How can we work together?'"The issue began when the Star revealed in December that UrbanSpace, the owner of 401 Richmond, had been hit with a property assessment that would nearly triple its tax load by 2020. The neighbourhood, subject to intense condominium development in recent years, had pushed its assessed value sky high.