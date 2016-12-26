Remembering George Michael With 21 Of His Greatest Hits

British singer-songwriter George Michael died Sunday of suspected heart failure at the age of 53. As one half of 1980s group Wham! with Andrew Ridgeley and then as a successful solo artist, Michael was behind some of the biggest pop hits of the past 35 years — selling more than 100 million records in the process. The Huffington Post celebrates his contribution to music with 21 of Michael’s most iconic tracks. 1 Young Guns (Go For It) (with Wham!) (1982) 2 Club Tropicana (with Wham!) (1983) 3 Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go (with Wham!) (1984) 4 Careless Whisper (1984) 5 Last Christmas (with Wham!) (1984) 6 I’m Your Man (with Wham!) (1985) 7 The Edge Of Heaven (with Wham!) (1986) 8 A Different Corner (1986) 9 I Want Your Sex (1987) 10 I Knew You Were Waiting (For Me), With Aretha Franklin (1987) 11 Faith (1987) 12 Father Figure (1988) 13 Monkey (1988) 14 Kissing A Fool (1988) 15 One More Try (1988) 16 Freedom! ’90 (1990) 17 Don’t Let The Sun Go Down On Me, With Elton John (1991) 18 Too Funky (1992) 19 Fastlove (1996) 20 Jesus To A Child (1996) 21 December Song (I Dreamed Of Christmas) (2008) Related Coverage James Corden Remembers George Michael, The First-Ever 'Carpool Karaoke' Star Former Wham Singer George Michael Dead At 53 Celebrities Mourn George Michael After News Of His Death Remembering George Michael's 'Last Christmas' Why George Michael's Music Will Always Make Us Feel Like Teens

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx