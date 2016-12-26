Remembering George Michael's 'Last Christmas'

George Michael, who died on Christmas Day, is the voice behind one of modern day’s most popular holiday songs, “Last Christmas.” Michael also wrote and produced the track, a staple frequently heard on the airwaves this time of year. Released by his band Wham! in 1984, “Last Christmas” centers on a failed relationship, which presumably comes pretty much at the worst time: Christmas. “Last Christmas, I gave you my heart But the very next day, you gave it away This year, to save me from tears I’ll give it to someone special” Breaking up around the holidays hurts a little more, and “Last Christmas” captures that feeling, along with the importance of moving on. The song has been recorded by several artists over the years, including Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande, the cast of “Glee,” Ashley Tisdale, Coldplay, Jimmy Eat World and Carly Rae Jepsen, among others. Michael died Sunday at age 53. Thanks for the music, George.

