Rihanna 'Disgusted' By Donald Trump's Attempt To Block Muslims From Entering U.S.

Rihanna is the latest star to add her voice to the conversation surrounding Donald Trump’s recent executive order, which temporarily banned all refugees from entering the U.S. and temporarily banned travelers entering the country from seven Muslim-majority nations. On Saturday, the pop star tweeted her disgust for the action, which also bars Syrian refugees indefinitely. “This is devastating!” she wrote, seemingly referring to the president as “an immoral pig.” Disgusted! The news is devastating! America is being ruined right before our eyes! What an immoral pig you have to be to implement such BS!!— Rihanna (@rihanna) January 29, 2017 That same night, a federal judge in Brooklyn, New York, put a temporary halt on parts of Trump’s executive order. Thousands of demonstrators gathered to protest the travel ban at airports across the country. Aside from Rihanna, plenty of other stars, such as Debra Messing, Michael Moore and Alyssa Milano, expressed their anger and sadness about the executive order on social media. To our Muslim neighbors in the world: I & tens of millions of others are so very sorry. The majority of Americans did not vote 4 this man.— Michael Moore (@MMFlint) January 28, 2017 John Legend also spoke out about the issue at the Producers Guild Awards on Saturday night. The Grammy winner went off-script while presenting a clip from “La La Land” to deliver a poignant speech about acceptance. “Our vision of America is directly antithetical to that of President Trump,” Legend said. “I want to specifically tonight reject his vision and affirm that America has to be better than that.”