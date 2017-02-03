Rings, latest horror sequel, is totally uncalled for: review

RingsStarring Matilda Lutz, Alex Roe, Johnny Galecki, Vincent D’Onofrio and Bonnie Morgan. Directed by F. Javier Gutierrez. Opens Friday at major theatres. 102 minutes. 14ATip No. 1 for a manual on how to revive a dead horror-movie franchise would have to be this: Stay true to your original idea.The advice would have aided Rings, the long-delayed third chapter of the killer-video spook story. It’s messily derived from a simple and scream-worthy concept that began in the 1990s with a superior Japanese novel and films, followed in the early 2000s by Hollywood adaptations. Article Continued BelowRings and its all-new cast follow a dozen years or so from The Ring 2 (2005), the unsatisfying first sequel to The Ring (2002) which found terror in a surreal VHS tape containing the vengeful ghost of an abuse victim named Samara. She looks like Cousin Itt from The Addams Family with her seriously shaggy hair.Watch the tape, and seven days later Samara will climb out of the screen to murder you. But at least she thoughtfully telephones ahead.Rings director F. Javier Gutierrez and his cabal of screenwriters might have made something out of how the outmoded VHS premise would adapt to the smartphone and social-media world that didn’t exist a generation ago.They take a stab at it, so to speak, but far too much effort is expended on larding in ridiculous elements and characters that send the story in all directions, none of them involving brain cells or any real sense of dread.