Rita Letendre: Against the dying of the light

In 1970, when Rita Letendre was 42, she posed for a photo with Lodestar, a towering painting she'd made that year. It was a sharp missile of black and white slashing diagonally across a canvas of blue, slicing it neatly along a diagonal as though at supersonic speed. It matched its maker nicely as she stood triumphantly alongside it, supremely confident in a pair of black leather bell bottoms. "Oh, I always wore those," laughs Letendre, bringing the image close enough for her one good eye to see. "Oh my God. Oh my God," she sighed. "I'm getting to be quite an old lady now." At 88, Letendre's sight is all but gone. Two years ago, she had to give up painting because of it, perhaps the only defeat of her remarkable, decades-spanning career. The Art Gallery of Ontario just opened Fire & Light, a survey of almost 70 years of her work, and it unlocks both the oeuvre of one of the country's great painters and a flood of memories for the artist herself. "They chose some of my very best work," says Letendre, brightening, in a rich French accent, unleavened by having lived here in Toronto for almost 50 years. "I was able to go before the opening and see each painting close up, so I could really see. What I saw was my life up there and it was wonderful. For me, life is not a small thing. I want it to be big and strong."It's a credo Letendre has taken to heart from the very beginning. Approaching 90, Letendre is vivacious and cheery, her only down moments coming as she considers her life's work taken from her by an accident of genetics. "My mother had the same thing," she says, of the macular degeneration that's robbed her ability to see. "Nothing was more wonderful than painting all day, trying to understand the beauty of life." When I suggest that she might be able to still make small drawings, close up, with what remains of her vision, she just shakes her head. "To make small failures? Non," she says. "I like to win." The eldest of seven children born in poverty in Drummondville, Quebec, Letendre's unassailable optimism has been a guiding force in her life and career. It blossomed against the odds from the very beginning. Her father, who was First Nations Abenaki, struggled to support his family. When Rita's hand was badly injured at age 3, she was sent to live with her grandmother in a small town near Odanak, an Abenaki reserve close to Trois-Rivières. By the time she reached school age, she had reunited with her family in Saint-Majorique-de-Grantham, near Drummondville, where she and her siblings endured daily racist taunts from other students because of their Indigenous heritage. At times, it turned to violence; Letendre, as an escape, created vast worlds of drawings in her schoolbooks, retreating into her imagination.