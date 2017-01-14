Road rage? Trump trouble? La la la I cant hear you: Menon

Sometimes late at night, after my wife and kids are in bed, I’ll pour myself a martini, sit alone in the dark and think of ways to make the world a better place.Go ahead. Mock me. But I won’t apologize for caring.If you also care, grab a drink. This dispatch will be easier to grasp if you’re tipsy. What I’m about to propose may seem asinine at first – “That’s the stupidest thing I’ve ever heard,” claims my wife – but I believe it could change the way we humans interact in this age of reflexive hostility.So one night this week, as I’m sitting in the dark and brainstorming with Grey Goose, I think about a bunch of random things that, as it turns out, may not be random at all: Whatever happened to civil discourse? Why is La La Land, which broke a record on Sunday by winning seven Golden Globes, striking such a cultural chord? Why does everyone seem so angry? What might happen if real life was a musical and we could sing or dance our way out of strife?Confused? So was my wife the next morning when a simmering spat over what constitutes a healthy breakfast on school days – “Come on, chocolate muffins are full of sugar!” she scolded – was defused by my a cappella apology.Article Continued BelowBaby, we ain’t got no berr-ies / We be run-in’ late, oh / I’m sorrrrr-y, yo / Next time I’ll just reach for the Chee-reeee-oooooosMy wife looked at me as if I were a stranger on a streetcar bickering with an invisible unicorn over an expired transfer. I’m familiar with that look.But then she said, sweetly, “Oh, OK.”

