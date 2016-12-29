Rob Kardashian Reportedly Hospitalized For Diabetes

Rob Kardashian reportedly checked himself into the hospital on Wednesday due to a diabetes flare-up, sources told TMZ. The outlet said doctors are trying to stabilize his condition. The reality star reportedly began eating “excessively” and gaining weight amid ongoing drama with his fiancée, Blac Chyna. Chyna, Kris Jenner and Jenner’s boyfriend, Corey Gamble, were all photographed entering the hospital in Hidden Hills, California, Wednesday night. Kardashian and Chyna welcomed daughter Dream together last month, though their relationship was on-and-off before the holidays. Chyna moved out of Kardashian’s house, taking Dream with her, after the two got into a fight over hacked Instagram messages on Chyna’s account. “She was punching him in his back and arms and was in a drunken rage,” a source told E! News about the argument, which was only broken up after Gamble reportedly “ripped Chyna off of Rob.” Chyna then claimed that she’d done all she could to help Kardashian, despite him allegedly being verbally abusive to her. “I got him out of Khloe’s house, helped him lose all that f**king weight for him to do nothing & gain it all back!” she wrote, via People. “Rob asked for all of this! Rob begged me to have Dream! He stressed me out my ENTIRE PREGNANCY!!! Accusing me of cheating, going crazy on me with massive text blast daily! being an absolute lunatic & then cover it up with gifts!” Soon after the fight, the two apparently reconciled. We just can’t keep up. The Huffington Post has reached out to reps for Kardashian and will update this post accordingly.

