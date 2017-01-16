Rob Schneider, Of All People, Decides To Explain MLK To John Lewis

On Monday, Rob Schneider, that guy in that one Adam Sandler flick, decided to explain the historical significance of Martin Luther King Jr. to civil rights icon John Lewis ― who, coincidentally, can be seen in the below photo marching on the frontlines with King during the 1965 march from Selma to Montgomery. Getty John Lewis could have never guessed when this photo was taken that an actor named Rob Schneider would one day take the time to explain the significance of MLK Jr. to him. In a tweet, Schneider said some stuff that we’re frankly just not going to paraphrase because, c’mon, it’s the guy from “The Waterboy” explaining Martin Luther King Jr. on Martin Luther King Jr. Day to a man who was standing next to Martin Luther King Jr. on the day of the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom in 1963. Rep. Lewis. You are a great person. But Dr. King didn't give in to his anger or his hurt. That is how he accomplished & won Civil Rights.— Rob Schneider (@RobSchneider) January 16, 2017 Here’s a screenshot of the tweet for when Schneider decides to take it down: Twitter Perhaps you are asking, does Schneider’s tweet come in reference to Lewis, a Georgia Congressman, saying Donald J. Trump is not a “legitimate” president? To which I answer: Who cares? Martin Luther King & John Lewis at the March on Washington. Lewis is the only surviving speaker from the day #MLKDAY pic.twitter.com/jNz4khBlFp— Ari Berman (@AriBerman) January 16, 2017 Rob Schneider in “I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry” (2007) pic.twitter.com/HGdLNGMJde— Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) January 16, 2017 @KaraRBrown IMAGINE BEING ROB SCHNEIDER AND THINKING YOU CAN LECTURE JOHN LEWIS ABOUT MARTIN LUTHER KING JR.— KB (@KaraRBrown) January 16, 2017 .@RobSchneider don't whitesplain mlk to the man who literally sat at the table with mlk pic.twitter.com/oAg4VqlEb4— Oliver Willis (@owillis) January 16, 2017 in a new segment called "hey world remember rob schneider?"… https://t.co/gAD5YXlYVV— Desus Nice (@desusnice) January 16, 2017 #WhitesplainingExample986: When you try and tell a civil rights legend how to fight for civil rights. https://t.co/hoog7jRekM— Lilly Workneh (@Lilly_Works) January 16, 2017 “Home Alone 2” just keeps getting worse. pic.twitter.com/7tYIH7CTYe— Matt Jacobs (@tarantallegra) January 16, 2017 Do I even want to know what this Rob Schneider stuff is?— Zach Harper (@talkhoops) January 16, 2017

