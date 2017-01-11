Robert De Niro Says 'Enough Is Enough' In Letter Supporting Meryl Streep

Robert De Niro isn’t known as a man of many words. (The guy just doesn’t seem to talk much.) So the actor made each word count this week in a letter to Meryl Streep following her powerful speech at the 74th Golden Globe Awards on Sunday. In the letter, obtained by People and published Tuesday, De Niro expressed his support for his friend and “Falling in Love” co-star. In the speech, Streep criticized President-elect Donald Trump once mocking a disabled reporter in 2015. Trump came back at Streep by calling her “over-rated” on Twitter. But, De Niro wrote, what Streep said “needed to be said.” “I have so much respect for you that you did it while the world was celebrating your achievements. I share your sentiments about punks and bullies. Enough is enough,” he added. De Niro also praised Streep for her “elegance and intelligence,” saying it is important that we “ALL” speak up as well. At this point, everyone from George Clooney to Ellen DeGeneres has shown support for Streep. But, like we said, De Niro does have somewhat of reputation for being more reserved than his peers (other than when he said he wanted to punch Trump in the face). (You know, obviously.) For the actor to write the letter, he must’ve really felt like “enough is enough.” See the full letter below: Meryl – What you said was great. It needed to be said, and you said it beautifully. I have so much respect for you that you did it while the world was celebrating your achievements. I share your sentiments about punks and bullies. Enough is enough. You, with your elegance and intelligence, have a powerful voice – one that inspires others to speak up as they should so their voices will be heard too. It is so important that we ALL speak up. We love you. Bob H/T People

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx