Robert Lepage is finally directing at the Stratford Festival

Two major forces in Canadian theatre are coming together. The Stratford Festival plans a production of Shakespeare’s Coriolanus directed by celebrated Quebec auteur Robert Lepage for its 2018 season.While a bilingual touring production of Romeo and Juliet co-directed by Lepage played at the festival in 1990, this will be his debut directing for the company and working with Stratford actors.Stratford’s artistic director, Antoni Cimolino, says having Lepage direct there is “a long held dream.” He’s been following Lepage’s work since the 1980s and talking to him about their shared love of Shakespeare — and Coriolanus in particular — since Cimolino directed the play for Stratford in 2006.Article Continued BelowSerious discussion about this collaboration began in 2014, but it’s taken this long to fit it into Lepage’s packed schedule, which currently includes the touring solo show 887, opening next week at Canadian Stage; and Frame by Frame, a project for the National Ballet of Canada premiering in June 2018.“We’ve been trying for years and years,” says Lepage. “They have their own system and we have our own way of working, so we’ve been bending the rules to see how it would match up.”