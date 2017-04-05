Robert Lepage’s autobiographical solo show 887 is all about remembering.In it he recalls his father, his childhood in Quebec City and the Quiet Revolution, which framed that childhood, all the while struggling to memorize a famous, incendiary poem from the time, Michèle Lalonde’s “Speak White.”The action turns very personal and darkly comic in a subplot about Lepage trying to get his hands on his pre-recorded Radio-Canada obituary, to see how he’ll be written into history.So, clearly, legacy is on the mind of this storied theatremaker, who turns 60 later this year. But has he really tried to watch his own obit?Read more:Article Continued BelowRobert Lepage is finally directing at the Stratford FestivalTheatre legend Robert Lepage gets personal with 887“Oh no, I’m not obsessed for a second about that,” he chuckled in a phone interview from Brooklyn late last month, where 887 played before it arrives at Canadian Stage this week. “I had to invent that in order to create a dramaturgical tension for the character. And a lot of my friends don’t like that I portray myself as a pretentious bastard in that part.”