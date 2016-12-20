Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame To Induct Tupac Shakur

Tupac Shakur just earned a spot in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, becoming the sixth hip-hop artist to be inducted, after Run-D.M.C., Public Enemy, Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five, and N.W.A. The organization released the 2017 list Tuesday morning, honoring six inductees. Pearl Jam, in their first year of eligibility, also made the list, as did Joan Baez, a first-time nominee. The institution also announced an Award for Musical Excellence that will be given to guitarist Nile Rodgers. This was Tupac’s first year of eligibility to be inducted. In order to be eligible, artists and bands “must have released its first single or album at least 25 years prior to the year of nomination,” according to The Hall of Fame’s rules. His first single, “Brenda’s Got a Baby,” debuted in Oct. 1991. The induction ceremony will take place April 7 in Brooklyn. Brian Rasic via Getty Images Pearl Jam in 1996. The full list of 2017 Rock And Roll Hall of Fame Inductees: Joan Baez Electric Light Orchestra Journey Pearl Jam Tupac Shakur Yes Michel Linssen via Getty Images Janet Jackson. The full list of nominees: Bad Brains Chaka Khan Chic Depeche Mode Electric Light Orchestra J. Geils Band Jane’s Addiction Janet Jackson Joan Baez Joe Tex Journey Kraftwerk MC5 Pearl Jam Steppenwolf The Cars The Zombies Tupac Shakur Yes

