Rockin the suburbs with Los Lobos

Suburbanites: now you don’t necessarily have to go to Toronto to see the big shows — more than ever, they’re coming to you.This week, for example, four-time Grammy winners Los Lobos perform at the Burlington Performing Arts Centre on Jan. 31 and then, in the next three days, at similar venues in Oakville, St. Catharines and Richmond Hill.It’s a tour that probably wouldn’t have happened without the relatively recent openings of the Burlington and St. Catharines locales — which opened in 2011 and 2015 respectively and, with the additions of Mississauga’s Living Arts Centre, Brampton’s Rose Theatre and Flato Markham Theatre, now comprise a chain of community-driven “edge-city” venues that average between 500 and 1,000 in seating capacity.Oakville Centre manager Robin Howarth says the venues occasionally band together to snag a most prestigious act through block booking.“If we want to bring up this artist to our venue, they’re not going to fly up from New York City or L.A. to do one night,” Howarth explains. So these venues “put together a tour for them, organized (through) Ontario Presents, a province-wide network of presenting and touring organizations.”Article Continued BelowAside from Los Lobos, recent acts that have taken advantage include Burton Cummings, country singer Lee Ann Womack, comedians Steven Wright and Howie Mandel, singer Jann Arden, rockers The Tea Party and songwriter Bruce Cockburn, to name a few. Taken as a group, these acts’ commercial peak came a few years ago — but all of them have large numbers of fans still, most of whom are likely glad to see them without enduring Toronto traffic.Veteran L.A. rock band Los Lobos comes to the Toronto area this week making a kind of local tour, playing arts centres in Burlington, Oakville and Richmond Hill. (Drew Reynolds / handout photo) The small-theatre circuit also bypasses the radius clause imposed by primary-market Toronto concert promoters, which restricts further appearances by an act within a certain time and distance.Despite their proximity, Oakville Centre’s Howarth says research reveals “85 per cent of our audience comes from within the boundaries of our own cities and towns.”