'Rogue One': A Timeline Of Events Fans Need To Know For Added Enjoyment [Spoilers]

Disney has another hit on their hands with the release of Rogue One. A Timeline is not necessarily essential, but there are a number pieces of media available for fans who are wanting to familiarize themselves with the setting and characters. Below is a list of books and television shows that fans might want to look at prior to or just after watching Rogue One. Catalyst: A Rogue One Novel Much in the same way Lucasfilm collaborated with Chuck Wendig to launch the Aftermath trilogy prior to The Force Awakens, they hired James Luceno to pen Catalyst: A Rogue One Novel. The difference of course is that Catalyst has a direct tie-in to Rogue One. Catalyst follows Galen Erso the scientist working on a power that will revolutionize the universe. His childhood friend and Empire leader Orson Krennic has plans for the power that Erso may not find as gratifying. The story focuses on what seems to be the main power source of the Death Star that is seen in Rogue One, A New Hope, and Return of the Jedi. [Image by Random House] For an added bit of perspective, Galen Erso is played by Mads Mikkelsen (Hannibal). Orson Krennic is played by Australian star Ben Mendelsohn (The Dark Knight Rises). Below is an excerpt from the book. “War is tearing the galaxy apart. For years the Republic and the Separatists have battled across the stars, each building more and more deadly technology in an attempt to win the war. As a member of Chancellor Palpatine’s top secret Death Star project, Orson Krennic is determined to develop a superweapon before their enemies can. And an old friend of Krennic’s, the brilliant scientist Galen Erso, could be the key.” The Clone Wars The internet went nuts when Forrest Whitaker’s name was attached to Rogue One. The big question was who would he be playing? That question was answered in the form of Saw Gerrera. Who is Saw Gerrera? Fans of the Cartoon Network series, The Clone Wars were quick to notice Gerrera had indeed been a character that appeared in four episodes of the show in season five. The arc follows Gerrera and his sister Steela as they attempt to resist the Separatist army on their home world of Onderon. His character undergoes a great deal of change during the arc, and after the death of his sister at the hands of the droid army, Gerrera goes on to lead the resistance in the fight. Star Wars Rebels While Disney XD’s hit cartoon Star Wars Rebels takes place a few years prior to Rogue One, it does give fans an idea of just what the galaxy looks like under the thumb of the Galactic Empire. The story follows a band of characters as they attempt to thwart supply lines and strengthen a fledgling rebel force. In their midst is what is thought to be the last of the Jedi order albeit a Padawan at the time of Revenge of the Sith, Kanan Jarrus. Fans speculated for some time that characters from the show may indeed make an appearance in Rogue One. Since the release of Rogue One, Rebels has given us a little more backstory to the previously mentioned Gerrera. Rebels opened the second half of season three with a two-part story focused on the embattled Rebel operative. The two-episode arc “Ghosts of Geonosis” finds the crew examining the planet made famous in Attack of the Clones. The natives have been thought to be wiped out when the Empire leaves the system. When the lead characters’ land, they discover Gerrera there, the only surviving member of his party. [Image by Disney XD] The episode gives fans the first inclination that Saw’s form of war differs a great deal from what the Rebel Alliance is all about. It also gives heavy nods to the fact that the beginning stages of Death Star construction took place on the now deserted planet. With Rogue One, a timeline is certainly something that is not needed to understand the blockbuster. However, if you walk out feeling you just need more, these are some great places to get started to get further enjoyment. [Feature Image by Lucasfilm]

