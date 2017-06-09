Roman Polanskis victim asks judge to end long-running sex abuse case against director

LOS ANGELES—Roman Polanski’s sexual assault victim asked a judge Friday to end the 40-year-old case against the fugitive director, but there was no indication her plea would bring an end to the lengthy court saga.Samantha Geimer told Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Scott Gordon that she wanted the case to end, either with an outright dismissal or by the judge sentencing Polanski without him being present. Polanski’s repeated requests for the same rulings have been denied.Gordon said he would take Geimer’s comments into consideration and did not issue an immediate ruling.Read more:U.S. judge rejects Roman Polanski’s bid to end long-running sex abuse caseArticle Continued BelowRoman Polanski’s lawyer asks judge to give clue on sentence“I’m standing here saying he’s served his sentence,” Geimer said after the hearing. “He owes me nothing. He owes the State of California nothing except to show up here eventually. I wish he could show up and feel he could be treated fairly, but I don’t know if that will ever happen.”Geimer said before she addressed the court that she was terrified, but felt compelled to tell Gordon her thoughts on the case.