Rosie O'Donnell: 'We Have 3 Weeks To Stop Donald Trump'

Rosie O’Donnell has launched a scathing attack on Donald Trump, saying America has “less than three weeks to stop him” before his inauguration. The comedian questioned his stability in a Twitter post Sunday night, as she included a link to a CNN story about him ejecting a Trump biographer who had been critical of him from one of his golf courses. O’Donnell’s attack followed earlier holiday weekend hits in which she called the president-elect “mentally ill,” the “cheapest billionaire ever,” a “fake and fraud” and the “world’s worst human.” DONALD TRUMP IS MENTALLY UNSTABLE – https://t.co/6AvhoPq1du

LESS THAN 3 WEEKS TO STOP HIM AMERICA— ROSIE (@Rosie) January 1, 2017 The string of tweets began with a response to Trump’s New Year’s Eve greeting on Twitter apparently mocking his “many enemies and those who have fought me and lost so badly they just don’t know what to do.” @realDonaldTrump – we know what to do RESIST YOU – and everything you represent #notANYONESpresident #resist #liar #cheater #fraud #crook— ROSIE (@Rosie) December 31, 2016 DONALD TRUMP IS A SICK MAN https://t.co/fp0K0B6EAi via @HuffPostPol— ROSIE (@Rosie) December 31, 2016 DT IS MENTALLY ILL – https://t.co/BteaQgsUxJ via @kassyapple #RESIST #FOCUS— ROSIE (@Rosie) January 2, 2017 Some Trump backers lashed O’Donnell’s tweet about the three-week deadline as a call to violence. Trump and O’Donnell’s feud goes back years. In 2006, she called him a “snake-oil salesman” on “The View” for not firing a Miss USA winner following reports that she took drugs and used alcohol while underage. Trump then called O’Donnell a “slob” and “fat” and “ugly” on “Entertainment Tonight.” When his Democratic presidential opponent Hillary Clinton criticized Trump in their first televised debate for using such words to refer to women, he responded, “Rosie O’Donnell — I said very tough things to her, and I think everybody would agree that she deserves it and nobody feels sorry for her.” Related Coverage Despondent Rosie O'Donnell: 'I Hate What Has Become Of US' Rosie O'Donnell Unloads On 'S**t Stain' Donald Trump Rosie O'Donnell's Take On Trump Campaign: 'A Nightmare'

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx