Rough Night brings darkness, drugs, death and lots of laughs: review

Rough Night Starring Scarlett Johansson, Kate McKinnon, Jillian Bell, Ilana Glazer and Zoë Kravitz. Directed by Lucia Aniello. Opens Friday at GTA theatres. 101 minutes. 14ARough Night is acomedy about a bachelorette party that goes fatally wrong and keeps getting wronger, usually to humorous effect.Consider this no small achievement. It’s hard to move from tragedy to something resembling hilarity, although the laughs are very dark.Article Continued BelowPeter Berg didn’t manage it a generation ago with the male-dominated Very Bad Things, the movie this one most resembles. He couldn’t find a way up from the story’s bleak downward spiral.Rough Night director/co-writer Lucia Aniello pulls it off with her distaff version. She also sends up the sexist stereotype of a groom-to-be and his pals running wild — as in The Hangover and its imitators — while the bride-to-be frets back home.This time it’s bride-to-be Jess (Scarlett Johansson) and her gal pals who are on a tear, in Miami rather than Vegas, while her fiancé Peter (Paul W. Downs, who also co-writes) is left at home frantically worrying.Jess and her college chums Alice (Jillian Bell), Frankie (Ilana Glazer) and Blair (Zoë Kravitz) haven’t seen much of each other in the 10 years since they graduated. They’re determined to make up for lost time — or at least Alice is, being the one of the four who never really grew up.