Roxane Gay: Trumps rise means tough times ahead for women

Roxane Gay is an American feminist, professor and author of several books including the New York Times bestselling essay collection Bad Feminist. She’s just published a new collection of short stories, Difficult Women. She spoke from Los Angeles with Georgie Binks.Do you think women are going to be looking at the world as divided into two segments, pre- and post-Donald Trump?I think women of colour have always had to deal with racism, so we’re just seeing a new version of an old problem, but I do think white women will certainly think of the world in terms of pre- and post-Trump.Is that because the situation has changed and improved for white women over the years but it hasn’t for women of colour? Yes and no. I think that women of colour throughout history have had to deal with the kinds of suppression that Donald Trump is going to bring about. I think white women in general have also dealt with the marginalization that women experience in this country, but they haven’t dealt with it to the extent we’re going to see in a Donald Trump presidency. They’re going to notice their lives aren’t as comfortable as they once were.Article Continued BelowWhat do you think the future is for your country?I think things are pretty grim right now. Donald Trump is a fascist — more than that he’s a capitalist. He’s going to use the presidency to enrich himself, nothing more, nothing less. But while he’s doing that he’s going to allow a lot of really virulent men to take power and do very terrible things to this country. We can see that in his appointment of Jeff Sessions, Steve Bannon, Ben Carson and Betsy DeVos, who’s going to be secretary of education. These are dangerous people, not because they’re conservative but because they’re beyond conservative. They’re horrible people with horrible politics and they’re very much interested in white supremacy. I think we have some tough times ahead but I also think we can’t surrender entirely to hopelessness. We have to resist in all the ways we can.Has the election actually changed people there? Has it emboldened racists and misogynists and homophobes?

