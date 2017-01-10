Ryan Gosling, Denis Villeneuve grab nominations at British Academy Film Awards

LONDON—The perky, pastel-hued jazz musical La La Land quick-stepped into an awards-season lead Tuesday, gaining 11 nominations for the British Academy Film Awards, the U.K. equivalent of the Oscars.The sweet-tempered Ryan Gosling-Emma Stone romance is up for best picture, director, actor and actress at the British awards, which are considered a strong indicator of likely success at Hollywood’s prize-giving next month.Gosling’s nomination comes two days after the 36-year-old London, Ont.-native scored a Golden Globe win for his role as a struggling jazz musician in La La Land. It was one of the musical’s record-breaking seven awards nabbed on Sunday. Gosling is also in contention for a Screen Actors Guild Award on Jan. 29.Philosophical sci-fi yarn Arrival by Quebec director Denis Villeneuve and psychological thriller Nocturnal Animals have nine nominations each for the U.K prizes, known as BAFTAs. The contenders were announced at the British academy’s London headquarters by actors Dominic Cooper and Sophie Turner.Best-picture nominees are La La Land; Arrival; welfare-state drama I, Daniel Blake; Miami coming-of-age story Moonlight; and soul-baring domestic drama Manchester by the Sea.Article Continued BelowBest-actor nominees are Andrew Garfield for Hacksaw Ridge; Casey Affleck for Manchester by the Sea; Jake Gyllenhaal for Nocturnal Animals; Gosling for La La Land; and Viggo Mortensen for Captain Fantastic.Best-actress contenders are Amy Adams for Arrival; Emily Blunt for The Girl on the Train; Stone for La La Land; Meryl Streep for Florence Foster Jenkins; and Natalie Portman for Jackie.Among supporting actor and actress nominees are Nicole Kidman and Dev Patel, both for Lion; Jeff Bridges for Hell or High Water; Hugh Grant for Florence Foster Jenkins; and Viola Davis for Fences.

