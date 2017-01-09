Ryan Gosling Gushes About His ‘Lady’ Eva Mendez In Heartfelt Globes Speech

Ryan Gosling knows how to win an award. After receiving five nominations over the past 10 years, the actor picked up his first Golden Globe on Sunday night for his performance as a jazz-obsessed pianist in the critical darling “La La Land.” Once he got thanking co-star Emma Stone and director Damien Chazelle out of the way, Gosling went on to spend the rest of his time on stage singing the praises of his partner Eva Mendes. The notoriously private couple, who’ve been together for six years, welcomed their second child, Amada Lee Gosling, in April. The duo are also parents to 2-year-old daughter, Esmeralda. “While I was singing and dancing and playing piano and having one of the best experiences I’ve ever had on a film, my lady was raising our daughter, pregnant with our second and trying to help her brother fight his battle with cancer,” Gosling said in his acceptance speech. Mendez’s older brother, Juan Carlos Mendez, died after a battle with cancer at the age of 53 in April. “If she hadn’t taken all of that on so I could have this experience, it would surely be someone else up here other than me today, so, sweetheart, thank you,” he continued. “To my daughters Amada and Esmeralda, I love you. If I may, I’d like to dedicate this to the memory of her brother, Juan Carlos Mendez.” Congrats to @RyanGosling, who won #GoldenGlobes Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy! pic.twitter.com/KQUy719r5P— Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 9, 2017 Hey, Eva Mendez. You’ve got an incredible husband.

