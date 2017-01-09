Ryan Goslings Golden Globe win might signal his arrival in Hollywoods top tier

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIF.—It may have taken singing and dancing to launch Ryan Gosling into Hollywood’s acting elite.The London, Ont. native has long been a major star and respected actor, but entry into the upper echelon of award-winners and legends-in-the-making has thus far eluded him.He’s as well-known and beloved for his appearances viral social media memes like “Hey Girl” and “Ryan Gosling Doesn’t Want To Eat His Cereal” than for his movie performances. His award victories have been on the level “Best Kiss” for 2005’s The Notebook.Gosling’s Golden Globe on Sunday night for best actor in a musical or comedy for his turn as a striving jazz pianist in La La Land may be the beginning of the end of his status as mere heartthrob and former Mickey Mouse Club child star.It took five nominations for Gosling to win his first Golden Globe, and it’s extremely likely to lead to a trip to the Oscars, where he could be the favourite for best actor.Article Continued BelowAn Academy Award nomination would be his second — Gosling was nominated for Half Nelson in 2006. It seemed that nod would lead to a steady stream of such nominations, but instead it led to a drought of more than a decade.In this handout photo provided by NBCUniversal, Ryan Gosling accepts the award for Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy for his role in La La Land during the 74th Golden Globes at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Handout / GETTY IMAGES) Enter La La Land, where Gosling got to tap and croon alongside Emma Stone, using some of those same talents he learned on The Mickey Mouse Club. At one point he literally dances his way into the stars at an observatory, an apt metaphor for his current career trajectory.He was quick to give credit to La La Land writer-director Damien Chazelle and co-star Stone for the boost he got from the film.

