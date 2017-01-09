Ryan Reynolds Gave Andrew Garfield A Passionate Kiss When Ryan Gosling Won The Golden Globe

Ryan Reynolds may have lost the Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical to Ryan Gosling, but he doesn’t seem to be too broken up about it. Perhaps it has something to do with the fact that he received a passionate kiss from Andrew Garfield as Gosling headed to the stage to give his acceptance speech: Anyone catch Ryan Reynolds kissing Andrew Garfield??? #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/Zgp0d7uToM— Kristie Carnevale (@kriscarnevale) January 9, 2017 zoom in pic.twitter.com/rdrRTw0Blq— aleksander chan (@aleksnotalex) January 9, 2017 Wouldn’t you want to be comforted by Andrew Garfield’s lips if you just lost the Golden Globe to Ryan Gosling? Of course you would.

