S-Town podcast reminds us whats important: Menon

I was propped up in bed with headphones clamped to my skull when one of my twin daughters ambled in to ask a question.“Yes?” I said, after hitting pause and liberating my left eardrum. “What’s up?”“What are you listening to?” she asked, a situational and spur-of-the-moment query that suggested her end game was merely to delay bedtime. “You look so sad!”She laughed after making this observation.“I’m just listening to a podcast,” I said. “I’m not sad. Don’t forget to brush your teeth.”Article Continued Below“I won’t,” she replied, jumping and clapping for no apparent reason. “Goodnight! Love you! See you in the morning time!”This bundle of kinetic energy then hugged me and left for Aquafresh duty.If I looked sad — and there’s no doubt I did — the podcast was to blame. In fact, I’m not sure I’ve ever been so moved by audio storytelling. If you have some time this weekend and haven’t yet listened to S-Town, the newest brainchild from the minds behind This American Life and Serial, I encourage you to do so.