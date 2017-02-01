Sadies go back to their parents basement for new album

Aspiring teenage bands stake out rehearsal space in their parents’ basements all the time, but it’s less common to see veteran rockers like the Sadies descending into their mom and dad’s cellar for creative rejuvenation.After roughly 23 years of recording music together in studio environments, the Sadies switched it up for their new album Northern Passages, which arrives Feb. 10.Even the band’s singer and guitarist Dallas Good was surprised how quickly he warmed to playing in a pit of suburbia.“The parents gave us a really good deal,” jokes Good, who plays in the band with his brother Travis.“(We went) with the theory of getting some very cheap demos with great catering.”Article Continued BelowAside from his mom’s homemade sandwiches and cookies, the Sadies found an attractive recording space. The acoustics were stellar and they weren’t paying for the room by the hour, unlike most professional studios.Sadies lead singer Dallas Good poses for a photograph after talking about his band's new album Northern Passages and past work with Gord Downie. (Nathan Denette / THE CANADIAN PRESS) “We started recording up there with every opportunity we got,” he adds.Toughing it out with the concrete floors and drywall didn’t seem to bother any of them either.