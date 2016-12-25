SAG Awards 2017: See The Full List Of Screen Actors Guild Awards Nominees

The 2017 Screen Actors Guild Awards (SAG Awards) are just a few weeks away, and we have the full list of nominees for you to check out beforehand. Sophia Bush and Common announced the 2017 nominees earlier this month, revealing that Manchester by the Sea was the most nominated film by the Screen Actors Guild this year with four total (three in the individual categories, for actors Casey Affleck, Michelle Williams, and Lucas Hedges, and one for ensemble). 2017 #SAGAwards – Here are your nominees: https://t.co/hSS2bBTGUH pic.twitter.com/LeZqXCWHjy — SOCIALITE LIFE (@socialitelife) December 14, 2016 Barry enkins’ Moonlight earned three nominations (two for supporting actors Naomie Harris and Mahershala Ali, and one for ensemble), while Viggo Mortensen’s Captain Fantastic earned two nominations for ensemble and its leading actress. Lily Tomlin received a nomination for her work on Grace and Frankie, and she will also be receiving the SAG Awards highest honor- the SAG Life Achievement Award. Previous actors to receive this honor include Katharine Hepburn, Paul Newman, Carol Burnett, and Sidney Poitier. SAG Awards 2017 full TV nominations list: ‘Stranger Things’, ‘The Crown’, ‘People V. OJ’ lead pack https://t.co/CJwsaqWYNe — Sara D’Ignoti (@Saruppa) December 17, 2016 Check out the full list of 2017 SAG Awards nominees below. FILM Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Captain Fantastic
Fences
Hidden Figures
Manchester by the Sea
Moonlight Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea
Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge
Ryan Gosling, La La Land
Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic
Denzel Washington, Fences Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Amy Adams, Arrival
Emily Blunt, The Girl on the Train
Natalie Portman, Jackie
Emma Stone, La La Land
Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Mahershala Ali, Moonlight
Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water
Hugh Grant, Florence Foster Jenkins
Lucas Hedges, Manchester by the Sea
Dev Patel, Lion Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Viola Davis, Fences
Naomie Harris, Moonlight
Nicole Kidman, Lion
Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures
Michelle Williams, Manchester by the Sea Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble Captain America: Civil War
Doctor Strange
Hacksaw Ridge
Jason Bourne
Nocturnal Animals TELEVISION Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
The Crown
Downton Abbey
Game of Thrones
Stranger Things
Westworld Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
The Big Bang Theory
Blackish
Modern Family
Orange Is the New Black
Veep Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones
John Lithgow, The Crown
Rami Malek, Mr. Robot
Kevin Spacey, House of Cards Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things Claire Foy, The Crown Thandie Newton, Westworld Winona Ryder, Stranger Things Robin Wright, House of Cards Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
Anthony Anderson, Blackish
Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt Ty Burrell, Modern Family
William H. Macy, Shameless
Jeffrey Tambor, Transparent Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Uzo Aduba, Orange Is the New Black
Jane Fonda, Grace and Frankie
Ellie Kemper, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep
Lily Tomlin, Grace and Frankie Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a TV Movie or Miniseries
Riz Ahmed, The Night Of
Sterling K. Brown, The People vs. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story
Bryan Cranston, All the Way
John Turturro, The Night Of
Courtney B. Vance, The People vs. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a TV Movie or Miniseries
Bryce Dallas Howard, Black Mirror
Felicity Huffman, American Crime
Audra McDonald, Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar and Grill
Sarah Paulson, The People vs. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story
Kerry Washington, Confirmation Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble Game of Thrones Daredevil
Luke Cage
The Walking Dead
Westworld The 2017 Screen Actors Guild Awards will air Sunday, January 29 on TBS and TNT. [Featured Image by Matt Winkelmeyer/ Getty Images]
